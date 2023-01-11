Zone Changes, International Pier Construction Discussed During Oswego Common Council Meeting

OSWEGO – Plans for a public hearing concerning zone changes to a business formally known as Fred’s News in Oswego, was one of several items passed during the Oswego Common Council meeting, held Monday evening, January 9.

The property, located at 171 East Second St., is currently under construction by new owner Anthony Pauldine. Pauldine is requesting a zone change from Traditional Neighborhood 2 (TN2) to Traditional Business (TB), so as to have more liberties in the creation of the lower level which formerly housed Fred’s News.

According to Oswego Code Enforcement Director and Zoning and Planning Administrator Jeff McGann during the January 3 Committee meeting, the TN2 status places limits on Pauldine’s ability to create either two separate apartment complexes on the upper and lower levels, or a small business enterprise in the lower level such as a “news stand, deli or medical office, etc.

The change would affect Pauldine’s property only, not the surrounding neighborhood structures. The resolution was unanimously passed by the Council; the public hearing to be announced.

Another item passed during Monday’s night meeting and discussed during the January 3 Committee meeting was a change order for WD Malone Trucking and Excavating, Inc. for construction to the International Pier.

During the pier Phase II project, National Grid was called in to assess the condition of an older electrical transformer. After a thorough evaluation, it was determined the age and location of the transformer was not up to today’s specifications; the forty-year-old mechanism poorly placed in the middle of the pier.

The new transformer will be relocated from the middle of the pier closer to shore. Added costs for the needed electrical improvement will come in at $304,000.00

All resolutions were unanimously passed, the following a list of all agenda items:

Approve minutes from the December 12, 2022 Common Council meeting

Approve minutes from the Special Common Council meeting held January 3, 2023

Appoint Commissioner of Deeds

Approve Use of Public Space – Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. for Harborfest 2023 to be held July 27-3, 2023

Approve Use of Public Space to the Oswego YMCA in order to host the Annual CNY Pumpkin Festival to be held September 30 – October 1, 2023

Authorize Onondaga County Purchasing Department to seek bids from Experienced Businesses for Miscellaneous Services related to code enforcement complaints

Authorize Mayor to execute all documents necessary for the continuation of the One Percent (1%) Sales and Compensating Use Tax

Authorize Mayor to execute an Extension Agreement with Strategic Development Specialists for Compliance and Reporting Administration in Regards to the American Rescue Plan Act Funding

Authorize City Chamberlain to modify the 2023 Operating Budget to Reflect Departmental Restructure and to allocate funds for Principal and Interest payments for the Bond Anticipation Note for a Fire Fighting Vehicle

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a Transfer of Funds within the Fire Department in the amount of $21,450 for Waivers of the Uniform Allowance

Authorize City Chamberlain to complete a budget amendment in the amount of $65,000 to cover the increased costs for insurance premiums

Waive Rules of Common Council to present Resolution Nos. 25-26 from the floor without Committee Consideration

Authorize Mayor to sign an Addendum to the Labor Contract between the City of Oswego and AFSCME Local 1785, Council 66

Authorize Mayor to sign an addendum to the Labor Contract between the City of Oswego and the Municipal Employees Association for Management and Supervision of the City of Oswego

All Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of every month, the next meeting held on January 23 at 7:15 p.m. To view the full agenda, please click here.

