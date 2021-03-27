Over The Top Roofing To Hold Interviews At Oswego County Workforce NY April 7

OSWEGO COUNTY – Over the Top Roofing, LLC invites applicants to attend a hiring event from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 7 at Oswego County Workforce NY, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

“Over the Top Roofing has been Central New York’s premier residential and commercial roofing and home improvement specialist,” says Kim White, human resource manager for the Fulton, N.Y.-based company. “We have immediate openings to fill positions for roofers, exterior carpenters, laborers and sales. Candidates must have reliable transportation and pass a pre-employment drug screen.

“These are full time positions; Monday through Friday with weekends off and pay is based on experience,” continued White. “Some of the benefits we offer are health insurance, 401K with 4% company match, a $300 sign-on bonus, paid overtime and an apprenticeship program. Come join our work family; your career is just a job application away. Apply today!”

Contact Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an interview appointment.

