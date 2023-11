OSWEGO COUNTY – After a two-year hiatus, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum presented its annual Paddlefest last week on Saturday, July 16, sponsored by Oswego Health.

Participants had the option of a 13-mile paddle beginning in Fulton or a shorter 5.5-mile paddle starting in Minetto. Over 300 paddlers made their way through the locks on the Oswego River and ended their trip at Wright’s Landing in Oswego.

