People Urged To Maintain Vigilance Against Mosquito Bites

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported yesterday, September 14, that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV) were found in a single mosquito pool (sample) in the town of West Monroe.

The sample was collected on Sept. 2, before the county conducted aerial spraying of the area, which is part of the Big Bay / Toad Harbor Swamp.

Oswego County conducted aerial spraying on Sept. 2 and 3. Both spraying events were effective in reducing mosquito populations.

“Aerial spraying is a temporary control measure that targets mosquito populations, it doesn’t eradicate disease,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “The best prevention we have against mosquito-borne illness is to prevent mosquito bites all together. That’s why it’s so important for people in all parts of the county to remain vigilant and maintain their personal protection practices to guard against mosquito bites.”

Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams added, “Mosquitoes continue to be a threat in the environment until the first heavy frost. Until then, people are advised to limit outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; to wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes when outdoors; and to consider other methods of personal protection against mosquito bites such as insect repellents.”

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.

Residents are also advised to take the following measures to remove standing water and reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home and property:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available at local municipal offices. They must be used according to label instructions. For details, call the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District at 315-592-9663.

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php or call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

The county and state health departments continue to monitor the mosquito population and virus activity in Oswego County.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

