POWERBALL Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in BATH, BELLMORE, BRONX, FARMINGDALE, FOREST HILLS, HYDE PARK, MIDDLETOWN, MINEOLA, MANHATTAN, PHOENIX, SARATOGA SPRINGS, SLINGERLANDS, SYRACUSE

NEW YORK – The New York Lottery today announced fourteen third-prize-winning tickets were sold for the Oct 11 Powerball drawing.

The tickets were sold at:

TOPS MARKETS #539 located at 309 W MORRIS ST in BATH, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

7-ELEVEN #37698A located at 2259 JERUSALEM AVE in BELLMORE, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

MUKTI 4711 PETROLEUM INC located at 4711 3RD AVE in BRONX, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

SALEM LOTTERY & CANDY located at 500 WILLIS AVE in BRONX, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

BAR JAY CARDS located at 3 NORTHWEST DRIVE STE 10 in FARMINGDALE, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

71 AVE MART INC located at 92-16 71ST AVENUE in FOREST HILLS, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

SMOKES 4 LESS located at 4288 ALBANY POST RD UNIT 3 in HYDE PARK, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

302 PETROLEUM INC located at 2580 ROUTE 302 in MIDDLETOWN, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

MINEOLA SMOKE & CARD CORP located at 428 JEICHO TPKE in MINEOLA, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

YOGURT & CANDY located at 767 LEXINGTON AVE in MANHATTAN, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

BYRNE DAIRY #120 located at 9255 OSWEGO RD in PHOENIX, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

FRIENDLY FUEL STOPS INC located at 54 CHURCH ST & RAILROAD PL in SARATOGA SPRINGS, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

PRICE CHOPPER #159 located at 1395 NEW SCOTLAND RD in SLINGERLANDS, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

THOMPSON ROAD TAVERN located at 6266 THOMPSON RD in SYRACUSE, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

About the New York Lottery

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-2023 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

