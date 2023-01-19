Schenectady, NY– Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its November fundraising campaign benefiting Disabled American Veterans (DAV), during which customers were encouraged to round up their totals at the register. $70,400 was raised to directly benefit veterans and their families.

“Disabled American Veterans goes above and beyond in their efforts to provide veterans and their families lifetime support, free rides to medical appointments and connections to meaningful employment opportunities,” Price Chopper/Market 32’s Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services Mona Golub said. “Here at Price Chopper/Market 32 we are proud to bolster their work in supporting those who served and fought for our country.”

DAV’s goal is to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. This is accomplished by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...