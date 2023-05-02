SCHENECTADY, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on a variety of PICS Grated Cheese purchased since December 2022. The products are being recalled because they do not meet Price Chopper/Market 32’s quality standards.

While there are no known harmful side effects from the products, customers who purchased them can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, please contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at [email protected].

