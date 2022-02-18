Pulaski Planning Board To Conduct Public Hearing

PULASKI, NY – The planning board of the Village of Pulaski will be meeting in the Snow Auditorium at the Snow Memorial building, on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 7 p.m. to conduct a public hearing on the following:

Application #2022-05 submitted by Jennifer Taylor located at 4851 N. Jefferson St. For site plan review approval of a T-shirt and gift shop.

The above application is open for inspection at the Building and Zoning office located at 4917 N. Jefferson St. Pulaski, Ny 13142. All persons wishing to appear at these public hearings may do so.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...