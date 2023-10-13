Record-Setting Powerball Jackpot Delivers $66.1 Million for New York Schools

NEW YORK – New York’s Lottery sales again skyrocketed as jackpot grew, generating millions of dollars in aid to education and commissions for New York Lottery retailers

The second-highest Powerball jackpot of $1.765 billion, while won in California, delivered more than $77.4 million combined for New York State public schools and Lottery retailers.

The Powerball jackpot of $1.765 billion rolled 36 times before the winning ticket was drawn on October 11. In New York State, Powerball ticket sales totaled $189 million during the run. All of New York Lottery’s profits from sales are constitutionally dedicated to New York’s K-12 public schools, totaling $66.1 million. Commissions on Powerball sales paid to retailers across the state totaled $11.3 million.

“Every dollar spent playing the New York Lottery benefits New York’s schools and lottery retailers, many of which are small businesses,” said Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer. “While record-breaking jackpots rightfully generate excitement, the New York Lottery continues to provide both responsible entertainment for millions of players and a consistent revenue stream to better our state.”

Multiple New Yorkers won prizes totaling $14.2 million in prizes of $50,000 or more during the Powerball roll up between July 22 and October 11:

Seven $1 million second prize winners

One Powerplay second prize winner of $2 million

Four Powerplay third prize winners of $150,000

Three Powerplay third prize winners of $100,000

86 third prize winners of $50,000

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.7 billion in Lottery Aid to Education for FY2022-2023 to help support education in New York State.

The New York Lottery is committed to providing players with a range of fun, entertaining games in a socially responsible manner. Those seeking help can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call New York State’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

