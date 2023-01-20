ALBANY, NY – Registration is now open for Parks & Trails New York’s inaugural Cycle the Hudson Valley tour, which promises to be an unforgettable opportunity to take in the rich history of the valley that helped shape America. The seven-day, 200-mile recreational bicycle tour from the Capital of New York State to the Big Apple is scheduled for July 29 – August 5, 2023.

Cycle the Hudson Valley participants will experience one of the best trails in America as they cycle through historic villages and discover the small-town charm of Upstate New York on their way to one of the most famous cities in the world. Along the way, historians and local experts will introduce riders to the people, places, and things that make the Hudson Valley so important to the history of New York and the nation. Cyclists will pedal 30-50 miles per day with additional mileage options for riders wanting to explore more of the Hudson Valley. The route includes a lay-over day in Kingston, which was the first Capital of New York, a ride across the Rosendale Trestle and the Walkway Over the Hudson.

The tour features 200 miles of off-road trails and connecting roads following the north-south leg of New York State’s 750-mile Empire State Trail, which is the longest multi-use trail in the nation. This section of the trail is 63% paved and 13% crushed stone dust trail, with 24% on road.

Cycle the Hudson Valley features daily route support, including one to two rest stops per day with fruit, snacks and drinks, seven overnight camping sites with hot showers, seven breakfasts, four dinners, three dinners “on your own” with shuttles to area restaurants (including the renowned Culinary Institute of America). Evening activities include music and speakers. Shuttles will bring cyclists to area attractions, such as Olana, FDR Library and museum, and Val-Kill State Historic Site. An optional shuttle is available at the end of the tour from NYC to the start location in Troy, N.Y. The registration fee for the full tour is $975 for adults, $535 for youths ages 6-17 and $674 for non-cycling participants.

Parks & Trails New York is the leading statewide advocate working to create a network of parks, trails, and greenways so that New Yorkers can enjoy the outdoors close to home. Cycle the Hudson Valley supports Parks & Trails New York’s work on the Empire State Trail and on trails in communities throughout New York State.

For more information on Cycle the Hudson Valley, visit https://www.ptny.org/events/hudson-valley-tour or email [email protected].

