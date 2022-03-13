Sandy Creek Fire Department Continues To Distribute At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) and Fire Coordinator’s Office have been working with local first responder agencies to give away more than 30,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits at various sites around the county.

The Sandy Creek Fire Department, located at 6025 S. Main St., will hold two more drive-thru test kit giveaways this Saturday, March 12 and next Saturday, March 19. Residents are asked to enter at Park Street and exit onto U.S. Route 11.

Test kits are available to Oswego County residents. Each vehicle will receive four boxes of test kits while supplies last.

Over the last three weeks, eight fire departments held drive-thru events to distribute at-home test kits. Many fire stations will continue to hand out test kits through their own community events.

At-home test kits are also being distributed to individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics administered by the Oswego County Health Department, and the county continues to work with municipalities, schools, nursing homes and other organizations to ensure testing is available to as many residents as possible.

For more information about these distribution events, go to www.oswegocounty.com and scroll down to the “Calendar of Events” or call the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office at 315-349-8800.

For health-related questions, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Please note that you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...