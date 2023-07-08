Schroeppel Historical Society Presents ‘Mystery Lady Of Phoenix Rural Cemetery’

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Schroeppel Historical Society hosts a presentation about “Mystery Lady of Phoenix Rural Cemetery” on Monday, July 17. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the historical society, 486 Main St., Phoenix.

The presentation unveils the story behind the statue of Marie Keller located in the Phoenix Rural Cemetery, as well as the mysterious woman herself. Historian Barb Dix will discuss Keller’s fascinating life, including her emigration from Germany, her family and her time as a New York model.

“The Mystery Lady of Phoenix Rural Cemetery” is an article written by Thomas Moyer Luebberman and the late David Moyer, comprised of family memories of the statue and what the two were able to find in their research of Marie Keller.

The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided courtesy of the Schroeppel Historical Society. Donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, call the Schroeppel Historical Society at 315-695-6880.

