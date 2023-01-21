OSWEGO COUNTY – New York State Senator John W. Mannion presented State Senate proclamations to the Oswego County Highway Department crew that assisted Buffalo and Erie County following the holiday storm last month, praising them for answering the call for help.

NYS Senator John W. Mannion said, “When an unprecedented weather event struck Buffalo and Western New York, the Oswego County Highway Department answered the call by delivering needed equipment and manpower. These individuals went above and beyond in service to their fellow New Yorkers. Given the deadly magnitude of the storm I am confident that their work removing snow and clearing roadways helped save lives – and for that I am very pleased to present them with official New York State Senate proclamations.”

Seven members of the Oswego County Highway Department traveled to Buffalo on Wednesday, Dec. 28. They took a convoy of heavy equipment to help Erie County dig out from the winter storm that dropped 50 inches of snow in a few days.

“Handling snow is something we do well in Oswego County,” Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said. “We’re happy we were able to provide some help.”

The senator and legislature chairman also recognized Oswego County Highway Superintendent Shawn Walker, Highway Deputy Superintendent Kelly Prior and Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) Director Cathleen Palmitesso for helping to coordinate the assistance.

“We also reached out to Jefferson County and Watertown, but they were in far better shape,” Chairman Weatherup said. He thanked EMO Director Palmitesso for coordinating the department’s assistance as well as Highway Superintendent Walker and Highway Deputy Superintendent Prior, who also traveled to Western New York.

Superintendent Walker thanked Senator Mannion and Chairman Weatherup and said the highway staff was happy to assist.

Those receiving proclamations included Crew Leader Corey Holcomb, Jeremy Rhinehart, Duane Shepard, Phil Eipp, George Pollic, Craig Pettit and Dave Chelson; along with Highway Superintendent Walker, Highway Deputy Superintendent Prior, and EMO Director Palmitesso.

