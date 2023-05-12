Senator Mannion And Assemblymember Magnarelli Honor The West Genesee Boys Hockey Team For Winning The 2023 New York State Championship

CAMILLUS, NY – Senator John W. Mannion and Assemblymember William Magnarelli today recognized the players, coaches, and West Genesee High School community for winning the 2023 New York State Boys Hockey State Championship.

The legislators presented the school with an official Joint Legislative Resolution honoring the team, and provided copies to all the players and team officials.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “The hard work and dedication of the West Genesee High School Varsity Boys Ice Hockey Team has delivered a state championship along with memories and life lessons that the players will carry with them forever. Head Coach Frank Colabufo and Assistant Coach Robert Shattell have done an outstanding job of developing these young athletes, and I am grateful for their leadership and involvement in our schools and community. I’m proud of this team and proud to have spent more than two decades as a West Genesee teacher – Go Wildcats!”

Assemblyman William Magnarelli said, “I want to congratulate the West Genesee Boys Varsity Hockey Team on their 2023 New York State Division I Title win, their first State Title in hockey since 2010. To longtime Head Coach Frank Colabufo, staff and team, this is a well-deserved honor and one that the entire West Genesee Community will celebrate and remember for years to come. Again, congratulations to everyone who made this State Title possible. Go Wildcats!”

This is the fourth state championship for the West Genesee Boys Hockey Team, and the first since 2010. The 2022-2023 squad compiled an impressive 23-3 record and defeated Suffren High School 6-0 in the championship game in March.

