Senator Mannion Kicks Off Summer Libraries Tour By Announcing $20k To Support Fayetteville Free Library’s Summer Reading And Community Programs

Senator Mannion is a member of the Libraries Committee and secured an additional $100K in the state budget for libraries in the 50th Senate District

FAYETTEVILLE, NY – Senator John W. Mannion today kicked off his Summer Libraries Tour by announcing $20,000 for the Fayetteville Free Library to support summer reading and other community programs. In the state budget, Senator Mannion secured a year-over-year increase of $100,000 for libraries in his district ($80,000 – $180,000.)

As a member of the Senate Libraries Committee and a strong advocate for libraries, Senator Mannion will be visiting local libraries across the 50th Senate District over the summer months. Senator Mannion will be attending regular mobile office hours at area libraries, reading to kids, and participating in other library-based community activities.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “I’m proud to have secured significant new dollars for our local library systems because libraries are the heart of our communities and a place for people of all ages to learn and connect. I’ll continue to be a strong supporter of our libraries and I’m looking forward to seeing firsthand the many outstanding programs and services at libraries across the 50th Senate District.”

Leah Kraus, Assistant Director of the Fayetteville Free Library said, “Fayetteville Free Library is so grateful for Senator Mannion’s support of our local public libraries. With his support, we have been able to expand our Summer Reading program in 2023. Thanks to Senator Mannion, we are able to host a huge Summer Kickoff Party for the whole community with games, crafts, food and music, bringing hundreds of people to the library to get signed up for our Summer Reading program and special events. Thanks to Senator Mannion, all Summer Reading participants will receive a free book of their choice to keep, an FFL tote bag, and lots of other great prizes to incentivize their reading all summer long.”

Charles Diede, Executive Director of the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville said, “It is with deep gratitude that I learned of the recent funding of $10,000 from Senator Mannion for the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville. While final determinations have not been made for what will be done with the funding, we are looking at several higher than budgeted needs in the area of building repairs and utility bills. This funding could be the difference in keeping our budget where it needs to be at the end of the fiscal year. We are very thankful!”

Jeannine Chubon, Director of the Salina Library said, “Thank you, Senator Mannion! Salina Library will use the grant funding to replace public access computers, ensuring our patrons have access to up-to-date technology for personal use and for library instruction.”

Amanda Travis, Library Director of the Northern Onondaga Public Library, including Brewerton, N Syracuse, and Cicero branches said, “Northern Onondaga Public Library is so appreciative of Senator Mannion’s generous donation. The funding will be used to update and refresh our public spaces within the three branches located in Brewerton, Cicero, and North Syracuse.”

Cindy Partrick, Director of the Central Square Library said, “The Central Square Board of Trustees and staff wish to sincerely thank Senator Mannion for this generous grant to help us with our operational expenses. We can now replace our side entrance door with a fully ADA Compliant one that will allow us to better serve our community and assure our patrons’ safety. We look forward to working with the Senator’s office as we strive to make our library a place that encourages connections in all aspects of our citizens’ lives.”

Susan Reckhow, Director of the Liverpool Public Library said, “Senator Mannion has proven to be an advocate for libraries. We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to expand our programming and community services at the Liverpool Public Library.”

Laura Ravera, Director of the Minoa Library said, “We would like to thank Senator Mannion for his recent award of $10,000 to the Minoa Library. In a small community library like Minoa, we can use the influx of funds to improve our services to our loyal patrons. Increased programming is just one way we hope to utilize this award. We appreciate Senator Mannion and all he does for Onondaga County libraries!”

Matthew Gomm, Director of the Solvay Public Library said, “Senator Mannion has been a tireless supporter of New York’s educational system and a true champion of one of its fundamental components–public libraries! The Solvay Public Library’s board, administration, staff, and patrons owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude for his very generous financial support over the years. This year’s funds will continue to expand our services, especially in the area of increased adult and children’s programming.”

