FULTON – A graduation ceremony to honor Oswego County Sheriff’s Office newest recruits will be held on Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. at the Alliance Church in Fulton, New York.

The recruits being recognized spent the last 28 weeks attending Oswego County Regional Police Academy and this culmination of their dedication to law enforcement will be celebrated with their instructors, agencies, families and other guests.

The graduation will be led by Sergeant Jim Prior, director of the academy, who will deliver an address and present awards to the graduates. The graduation ceremony will also include a video presentation created by the recruits, Posting of Colors accompanied by “Police Pipes” bagpipers and “Awards of Excellence” for Best Driver, Physical Training, Firearms, Defensive Tactics and other honors.

“Completion of training at the Academy is a huge accomplishment for these hard-working women and men,” Sergeant Prior said. “They have spent the last 6 months undergoing demanding classroom instruction and rigorous situational training, which prepares them to respond to the diverse challenges law enforcement officers face. I congratulate all of them on their graduation.”

In addition to the eight graduates who will join the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office as deputies, two officers from the Oswego Police Department will be graduating as well as one officer from each of the following agencies: SUNY Oswego University Police, Dewitt Police Department, Manlius Police Department, Seneca Falls Police Department and Ithaca Police Department.

After the ceremony, each graduate will join their home agency to enter the final phase of their training as police officers where they will spend three to six months with a senior field training officer.

