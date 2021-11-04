SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to the closure of the I-690 eastbound ramp from West Street, in the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, November 6, with work expected to be completed by mid-afternoon. The closure is necessary to facilitate guiderail repairs.

In addition, the right lane of I-690 westbound just prior to West Street will also be closed for the duration of the repairs.

I-690 eastbound traffic from West Street will detour to I-690 westbound, exit at Geddes Street and use the I-690 eastbound ramp to re-enter the highway.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the highway work zones and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

