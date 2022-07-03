Sign Up Today For Oswego’s Paddlefest July 16

OSWEGO COUNTY – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum hosts the eighth annual Paddlefest event on Saturday, July 16.

This year’s event is sponsored by Oswego Health, a health care system with 17 locations serving communities throughout Oswego County.

Kayakers and canoeists are encouraged to sign up today to “lock through” the Oswego Canal and enjoy the unique beauty of this historic passage.

There are two course options for paddlers:

Long route: approximately 13 miles; launches from Indian Point Park on NYS Rte. 481; can take up to six hours or more; geared for experienced paddlers.

Short route: approximately 5.5 miles; launches from Minetto Riverview Park on NYS Rte. 48.

Launch times are between 8:30 and 10 a.m. for the long course and between 8 and 10 a.m. and for the short course. Paddlers are asked to arrive at their preferred site 30 minutes ahead of launch time. Both courses will end at the newly renovated Wright’s Landing launch on Lake Street in Oswego.

Life jackets and whistles are required. For everyone’s safety, this event is recommended for paddlers ages 12 and older. Minors aged 4 to 11 years of age must be the passenger of an adult.

Space is limited to 400 paddlers. While kayakers and canoeists are welcome to participate, stand up paddle boarders are excluded from the event due to NYS Canal Corporation safety restrictions.

Registration is $35 and is filling up fast. It will continue through July 15 or until the event is filled. Paddlers may register online at https://paddlefest2022.cheddarup.com or on site the morning of the event.

Transportation will be provided thanks to a grant from the NYS Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. Participants must sign up for the service when they register online. A separate cost of $10 per person is required.

Advanced check-in will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego. The first 100 people to check-in on Friday will receive a goody bag.

For more information about Paddlefest and other activities, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hlwmm or website at www.hlwmm.org.

Paddlefest qualifies for the Erie Canalway Challenge. For information on how to participate by logging miles along the canal, go to www.canalwaychallenge.org.

For area accommodations and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).

For more information about Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org.

Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit health care system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees work for the Oswego Health system throughout its 17 locations.

These include Oswego Hospital, a 164-bed acute care community facility; Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness, a 32-bed facility offering inpatient and outpatient care and behavioral health services; The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed facility that provides 24-hour skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and an Adult Day Health Services Program; and Springside at Seneca Hill, a 57-unit independent retirement community.

The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home health care agency in the county, as well as outpatient medical centers in Fulton and Central Square. Both offer urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy, while Fulton also provides occupational health services.

In addition, Oswego Health includes Physician Care P.C., a multi-specialty medical group providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care.

For more information about Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org.

