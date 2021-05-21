OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Department of Transportation advised motorists today to expect rolling, single lane closures on State Route 104 in Oswego County between the interchange with Interstate 81 in the Town of Parish and the intersection with State Route 13 in the Town of Williamstown, starting Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The closures are necessary to facilitate shoulder repairs and mowing. Motorists should expect a single lane with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

