OSWEGO COUNTY – Summer is here and public health officials are reminding residents to be vigilant to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites this summer.

“Mosquitoes are usually considered a nuisance pest, but they can carry diseases such as the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV),” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “While the chance of a person becoming infected through a mosquito bite is small, these viruses can be transmitted to people and some animals, causing illness and sometimes death.”

There are simple steps people can take to reduce their risk of being bitten. According to the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA), standing water, bare skin and dark clothing are three things that attract mosquitoes.

AMCA recommends people follow the three “Ds” to keep mosquitoes away:

Drain : Empty water containers at least once a week to prevent standing water that invites mosquitos.

: Empty water containers at least once a week to prevent standing water that invites mosquitos. Dress : Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR 3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.

Oswego County Director of Environmental Health Katelyn Parkhurst advises residents to reduce their risk of being bitten by limiting their outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, when mosquitos are most active.

“Don’t forget to use insect repellant when participating in outdoor activities,” she said. “Read the product label on repellents and follow package instructions.”

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin.

Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams said reducing mosquito habitat around their properties is one of the most important things people can do right now. “Eliminating standing water and reducing mosquito breeding areas in and around homes and properties are vital to the fight,” he said.

Residents are advised to take the following steps to guard against mosquitoes:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Reduce or eliminate all standing water around your home or property.

Dispose of old tires as they are a significant mosquito breeding site. Used tires are accepted at Bristol Hill, Hannibal, Hastings and Pulaski transfer stations. Contact the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flowerpots, or similar water-holding containers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) and the Oswego County Health Department have partnered to distribute free mosquito dunk kits that can be used in certain circumstances. The kits contain a larvicide and must be used according to the directions provided.

Homeowners can pick up a kit with instructions at their local municipal facility or at the OCSWCD’S front door at 3105 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. For more information about the mosquito dunk kits, call 315-592-9663 or go to www.oswegosoilandwater.com.

The Oswego County Health Department conducts surveillance for mosquito-borne viruses that pose a risk to human health. Primary efforts focus on WNV and EEEV, which are the most common mosquito-borne viruses and pose the greatest public health risk in New York State.

All activities are performed in cooperation with the New York State Department of Health. They include training staff on mosquito trapping, identification and testing; consulting with health care providers and veterinarians on mosquito-borne disease in humans and animals; providing community education; and analyzing surveillance information to guide local decision-making on prevention and control measures.

For more information about mosquito-borne illnesses or strategies to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ or call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.

