State Department Of Transportation Announces Start Of $5.2 Million Roadway Improvement Project In The Village Of Manlius

Project Will Resurface Approximately 1.2 Miles of State Routes 173 and 92 to Enhance Safety and Improve Travel Along Key Onondaga County Roadways

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work has begun on a $5.2 million project to resurface key sections of State Route 92 and State Route 173 in the Village of Manlius, Onondaga County. The project will improve travel and enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians along two important roadways that provide access to the village’s vibrant downtown area – which features many restaurants and retail establishments – and also serve as connectors to the nearby villages of Chittenango and Cazenovia. In total, approximately 1.2 miles of roadway will be resurfaced in the village.

“Our local villages are one of the unique features of New York State and the Department of Transportation is determined to do what we can to help them remain vibrant and prosperous places to live, work and visit,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project in the Village of Manlius will make it easier for residents and visitors to experience one of the charming communities of Central New York, creating better traffic flow and a more walkable downtown area that is inviting to all.”

Manlius is a southeastern suburb of the City of Syracuse. The project will mill and resurface the top four inches of asphalt on State Route 92 (Fayette Street) from the intersection of State Route 257 to just east of the Academy Street intersection; and along State Route 173 (East Seneca Street) from Clinton Street to the bridge over Limestone Creek. The project will also modify the pavement markings to create a permanent parking lane along the westbound lanes of State Route 173 between the midblock pedestrian crossing and Franklin Street. This will enhance safety and improve access to local retailers.

Additional work includes replacement of sidewalks and curb ramps, repair of drainage structures, upgrades to traffic signals and the installation of new signage and pavement markings. Over 30 new deciduous trees and 20 new shrubs will also be planted within the project limits. The project will also enhance safety by eliminating the one-way access to Liberty Lane at the intersection of State Routes 92 and 173. Sidewalks along the south side of Route 173 will also be extended across Liberty Lane. Access to Liberty Lane will continue to be provided by Mill St/Flume Rd.

Any milling and paving work that requires lane closures is expected to be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. with traffic control maintained on-site using shoulder and lane closures. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Senator John W. Mannion said, “Securing the resources we need to build and modernize Central New York’s infrastructure will always be a top priority for me and I’m very pleased that the resurfacing of Route 92 and Route 173 in the Village of Manlius is underway. As road projects ramp up across the area, I urge all motorists to slow down in work zones and be extremely mindful for the safety of our highway workers.”

Assemblyman Al Stirpe said, “The state Department of Transportation’s announcement is welcome news to our area. Anyone who travels along these Manlius routes knows that improvements to the roads are long overdue. This investment will not only provide smoother and safer roads for motorists and pedestrians alike but will also improve access to downtown Manlius and all the local businesses within it, further revitalizing our region. My thanks go out to Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and her department for their continued work to improve Central New York roadways.”

County Legislator Dave Knapp said, “This is wonderful news from the New York State Department of Transportation. The Village of Manlius is an historic community and a key link in our local transportation system for thousands of vehicles every day. This project, coupled with our Onondaga County $1.2 million Main Street Grant, will go a long way to improving the Village while maintaining its historic beauty and character.”

Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said, “The Village of Manlius is excited about the improvements along Rt 92 and Rt 173 through the Village. The highway improvements along with the Main Street Renovations will make this Village vibrant, safe, and walkable for our community. The Village wants to thank the DOT for working closely with us to improve our main street corridor.”

Town Supervisor John Deer said, “The Town of Manlius is excited to see State Route 92 and State Route 173 being improved to best serve the Village of Manlius. As a strong commercial center in the town, we hope the improvements bring a new sense of connectivity to Manlius and bring benefits for both the residents and local businesses.”

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. To learn more about the Move Over law and what DOT is doing to keep workers and motorists safe in highway construction zones, visit www.ny.gov/workzonesafety.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY app.

Follow the New York State Department of Transportation on Twitter at @NYSDOT and @NYSDOTSyracuse. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

Accelerating CNY Rising

Today’s announcement complements “CNY Rising,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy. More information is available here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...