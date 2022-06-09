State Police Search For Missing Oswego County Man – FOUND

UPDATE: Troopers have located Daniel Wahl in good health. Police would like to thank everyone for their assistance.

OSWEGO COUNTY – State Police is searching for 28-year-old Daniel M. Wahl, who was last seen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the town of Salina, Onondaga County.

Wahl is described as being 6 foot 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Daniel Wahl, they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

