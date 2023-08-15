SUNY Oswego On Money Magazine 2023 Best Colleges List

OSWEGO, NY – SUNY Oswego was recently named to Money magazine’s 2023 Best Colleges list that recognized institutions based on quality, affordability and student outcomes.

“To help families make informed decisions about where to spend their tuition dollars, Money’s latest Best Colleges offers a practical analysis of more than 700 four-year colleges, focusing on affordability and student outcomes,” the magazine noted on its website.

In its four-star rating of SUNY Oswego, Money included statistics that showed the university’s responsiveness to student financial needs. It noted that 83 percent of students receive grants, with 17 percent earning a merit grant (an average of $2,270 per student receiving merit aid).

“SUNY Oswego’s high marks with Money magazine and elsewhere is a testament to the outstanding efforts across our campus and especially the Financial Aid team,” said SUNY Oswego Vice President for Enrollment Management Cory Bezek. “This recognition is a combination of quality and affordability, which is what makes it meaningful. “

Money’s methodology weighs three main factors: affordability (40 percent), quality of education (30 percent) and outcomes (also 30 percent).

“This ranking is a culmination of the work we do to provide a quality education at an affordable price, and also taking into consideration what happens to our students after they graduate,” said Bezek. “Oswego not only has a commitment to provide an affordable education, but prepares students for what is next without accumulating unnecessary student debt.”

“We estimate a college’s ‘value add’ by calculating its performance … on important measures such as graduation rates, student loan repayment and default rates, and post-graduation earnings,” Money editors explained. “Value-added measures are a way to capture some parts of a college’s quality that more commonly used metrics can’t capture. They give an indication of how a college affects graduates’ outcomes, rather than simply rewarding colleges that admit the highest-performing students.”

