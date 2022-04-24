Syracuse Heart Challenge Brings Walkers Back Together For Heart Health

CNY – Walkers from across Central New York gathered in person once again at the Syracuse Heart Challenge Sunday to create boost physical and mental health while supporting a lifesaving mission.

The Heart Challenge drew a crowd of around 1,500 walkers at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College. For the first time, participants could start their walk at any time throughout the morning. Additional activities included a sneaker drive, a healthy food drive, healthy demonstrations, activities for kids, celebrations of heart disease and stroke survivors, and entertainment.

Participants helped raise more than $400,000 so far at the Syracuse Heart Challenge. Efforts are not done. Walkers can turn in donations until June 30, 2022 at www.SyracuseHeartWalk.org.

Heartfelt thanks and congratulations go to all of the sponsors, teams and individuals that helped the American Heart Association be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Over the past three decades of Heart Walk in Central New York, the generous community has raised nearly $8 million for lifesaving research, education, training, and advocacy programs.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to find new ways to boost physical and emotional health,” Heart Challenge Chairwoman and SVP General Counsel US for National Grid Keri Sweet Zavaglia siad. “The Heart Challenge is a great way to keep up healthy habits, stay socially connected and keep up with physical activity while making an impact in your community and saving lives.”

“By supporting and participating in the Syracuse Heart Challenge, this community is helping to ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care, and that fewer people suffer and die from heart disease and stroke,” Sweet Zavaglia said. “With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you are building a legacy that will save and improve lives.”

The Syracuse Heart Challenge is sponsored by National Grid, St. Joseph’s Health, AmeriCU, Baxter, IBEW/NECA, and media sponsors B104.7, The Central New York Business Journal, News Channel 9, and NewsRadio 570 WSYR.

The Syracuse Heart Challenge is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing.

The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.

The funds raised from the Syracuse Heart Challenge go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.

For more information or to continue fundraising, visit www.SyracuseHeartWalk.org.

The American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases.

The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

