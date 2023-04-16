SYRACUSE — Walkers from across Central New York gathered at the Syracuse Heart Challenge Sunday to boost physical and mental health while supporting a lifesaving mission.

The Heart Challenge drew a crowd of around 2,000 walkers at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College. In addition to the walk, activities included a sneaker drive, a healthy food drive, healthy demonstrations, activities for kids, celebrations of heart disease and stroke survivors, and entertainment.

Participants helped raise nearly $400,000 so far at the Syracuse Heart Challenge. Efforts are not done. Walkers can turn in donations until May 16, 2023 at www.SyracuseHeartWalk.org. Heartfelt thanks and congratulations go to all of the sponsors, teams and individuals that helped the American Heart Association be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Over the past three decades of Heart Walk in Central New York, the generous community has raised more than $8 million for lifesaving research, education, training, and advocacy programs.

“Every walker who joins, every dollar donated, means more lives saved,” said Ron Belle, Syracuse Heart Challenge chairperson and president and CEO at AmeriCU Credit Union. “More research. More people trained in CPR. More medical breakthroughs. And more lifesaving moments for hearts big and small. By participating and donating to Syracuse Heart Challenge, participants are supporting the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association and safeguarding that fewer people die from stroke and heart disease.”

The Syracuse Heart Challenge is sponsored by AmeriCU Credit Union, St. Joseph’s Health, Baxter, IBEW/NECA, Novelis, HealtheConnections, Barclay Damon, and media sponsors B104.7, The Central New York Business Journal, News Channel 9, and NewsRadio 570 WSYR.

The funds raised from the Syracuse Heart Challenge go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.

For more information or to continue fundraising, visit www.SyracuseHeartWalk.org.

