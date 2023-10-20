Texas Roadhouse Brings 200 New Jobs to Oswego

Oswego, NY – Texas Roadhouse is bringing its legendary hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and made-from-scratch side dishes to Oswego and currently hiring for all full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 8,000 square-foot restaurant, at 140 NYS Route 104 East is scheduled to open in December for dining and To-Go.

Oswego’s Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of steaks, ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.

Oswego’s new Texas Roadhouse will employ a team of 200. Those interested in employment can apply directly to Oswego opportunities at www.BecomeARoadie.com. Walk-ins can apply Monday through Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. at a hiring trailer in the parking lot.

Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 4:00 –10:00 pm, Friday from 4:00 – 11:00 pm and be open for lunch and dinner Saturday Noon – 11:00 pm and Sunday, Noon – 9:00 pm.

Texas Roadhouse

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, founded by Kent Taylor, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for Hand-Cut steaks, Made-From-Scratch Sides, Fresh-Baked Bread, and a lively atmosphere. In 2022, Texas Roadhouse was named one of Fortune Magazine’s Most Admired Companies. Texas Roadhouse also ranked third on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service for Casual Dining Restaurants in 2021. In addition to Texas Roadhouse, the company owns and operates Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers, for more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...