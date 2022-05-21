The Heat Is On: Memorial Day Forecast Points To Sizzlin’ Summer Travel

CNY – The unofficial start to summer will be a busy one this year as AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or morefrom home this Memorial Day weekend.

This is an increase of 8.3 percent over 2021, bringing travel volumes almost in line with those in 2017. Air travel continues to rebound, up 25 percent over last year, the second-largest increase since 2010.

With volumes closing in on pre-pandemic levels, AAA urges travelers to book now and remember flexibility is key this Memorial Day weekend. “Memorial Day isalways a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” Senior AAA Travel Vice President Paula Twidale said.

“Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.”

Air travel volume, which began to rally last Thanksgiving, will hit levels just shy of 2019 with 3 million people expected to take to the skies this Memorial Day weekend. In fact, the percentage of people traveling by air will surpass 2019 levels with seven percent of travelers choosing air travel as their preferred mode.

Air travel has faced several challenges since the beginning of the year,” continued Twidale. “With the type of volume we anticipate, we continue to recommend the safety net ofa travel agent andtravel insurance. Both are a lifesaver if something unexpectedly derails your travel plans.

How to Travel Stress-Free This Summer:

Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in two years, building on an upward trend that began earlier this spring. This year’s forecast marks the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010 (2021 was the highest), bringing volumes almost in line with pre-pandemiclevels.

Despite historic gas prices, breaching the $4 mark in early March, 34.9 million people plan to travel by car, up 4.6 percent over last year. A greater portion of travelers are opting for air and other modes of travel than in previous years. Share of car travel fell from 92.1 la percent last year to 88.9 percent this year, a slight indication that higher prices at the pump are having an impact on how people choose to travel this Memorial Day.

Regardless of which mode they choose, travelers should prepare for a busy holiday weekend. Plan, plan and then plan some more. Book travel plans now if you haven’t already – the earlier the better to lock in the best rate and any discounts for pre-paying in full.

Flights, car rentals, accommodations, tours, cruisesand other activities

are in high demand and availability is filling up. Prices are already skewing higher and with greater demand, finding last-minute deals is unlikely.

•Air—AAA finds that the average lowestairfare is 6 percent more than last year coming in at $184/ticket, with Saturday being the most expensive day to fly and Monday the least.

•Hotels—Mid-range hotel rates have increased about 42 percent, with the average lowest nightly rates ranging between approximately $199 –$257/night for AAA Approved Hotels.

•Car Rentals—Daily car rental rates have decreased 16 percent compared to last year, with the average lowestrate coming in at $100/day. Remember, flexibility is important when considering Memorial Day travel plans–look to travel on off-peak times or days, pick a hidden gem closer to home or opt to stay at an all-inclusive resort with plenty of on-site activities.

This limits the need for a rental car and paying a la carte for entertainment and dining. Based on AAA booking data, Thursday is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the Memorial Day travel period (May 26 –May 30) with Monday being the lightest. For those hitting the road, Thursday and Fridayare anticipated to be peak traffic days. AAA suggests reducing stress by:

Arriving at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights and threehours for international.

Consider booking a flight during non-peak travel periods to cut down on wait times.

Hittingthe road when there’s less trafficand allowing extra time when traveling toyour destination. For the 34.9million Americans hitting the road, it’s always advisable to get your vehicle road-trip readywith a full vehicle inspection. AAA expects to respond toover 388,000calls for help over the Memorial Dayholiday weekend. Getkey components checked like the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels and make sure your vehicle’s emergency kit is fully stocked.

Big Cities and Beaches are Top Destinations. AAA booking data reveals that big cities and beaches are top destinations this Memorial Day, both domestically and abroad: 2022 Top Memorial Day Destinations include: U.S Destinations International, Destinations Orlando, FL, Vancouver, Canada, Seattle WA, Dublin Ireland, Miami FL, Paris France, Las Vegas NV, Rome Italy, Anaheim CA, London England, New York, NY, Cancun Mexico, Denver CO, Amsterdam Netherlands, Anchorage AK, Barcelona Spain, Boston MA, Nassau Bahamas, Honolulu HI, and Calgary Canada.