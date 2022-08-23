The International Joint Commission Great Lakes Water Management Boards To Host Tri-Board Webinars

CNY – The three Great Lakes Boards will host joint webinars in English and French on August 30 and 31, respectively from 5:30 to 6:30 pm EDT. Information shared will include current and forecast conditions within the Great Lakes basin.

Both events will include presentations by the The boards will share an overview of current and forecast conditions of the Great Lakes and discuss water levels throughout the system. In addition, an update will be provided on current work of the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in various communities in both Canada and the United States, this meeting will be virtual and hosted using GoToWebinar. Please register in advance to participate.

Tuesday, August 30, English speaking webinar https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4886046480656518416

Wednesday, August 31, French speaking webinar https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1159559681567312140

Should you have questions about the meeting or the registration process, please contact us at https://www.ijc.org/en/contact.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...