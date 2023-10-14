OSWEGO – The John Ben Snow Foundation awarded Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. $2,500 to help fund their 2023 Summer Program. The Oswego Bookmobile encourages children to read all summer by offering an assortment of popular books with a variety of reading levels. Literacy specialists are on the bus to help children with their selection, encouraging children to pick a book that is at their independent reading level. The John Ben Snow Foundation funding helped to pay for the literacy personnel who are on the bus meeting with the children. This year’s successful program saw visits from 1,513 children and youth who selected 3,518 books to read and own.

The Oswego Bookmobile traveled to Leighton, Fitzhugh Park, Kingsford Park Elementary schools, the Fort Pool, East Park, West Park, Oak Hill Park, Scriba Town Park, SUNY Children’s Center, Little Lukes Children Center, Hamilton Homes, and Hill Top and Hill Crest Trailer Parks.

Oswego Bookmobile Inc is a 501c3 non-profit corporation managed by a volunteer Board of Directors. The generosity of our local community businesses, churches and organizations makes it possible for the program to continue. More information is available at the website www.oswegobookmobile.com or on their Facebook page.

