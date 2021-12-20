UPDATE as of 5 p.m.: Through thorough investigation, Joshua Paoni, 27, of Cicero, New York, was arrested for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Paoni will be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court this evening. The other two people who were detained along with Paoni were both juveniles and students at BOCES, and neither were charged.

There is still an active investigation attempting to establish whether there is a link between the threat made on social media and the incident in the parking lot. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (315) 349-3411.

MEXICO, NY – This morning, December 20, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m., Oswego County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers were investigating a social media threat regarding a school shooting at CiTi BOCES in Mexico, New York.

During their investigation, they spoke to three suspicious people in a car parked in the parking lot. As a result of their investigation, all three people were detained. In the car at least two handguns and drug paraphernalia were found.

The BOCES Campus has been shut down for the remainder of the day and all students have been either returned to their home school or to their residence.

This is currently being investigated and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (315) 349-3411.

According to the Citi BOCES website, “This morning, Dec. 20, the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation learned of a threat by a student that was swiftly neutralized by school resource officers on CiTi’s main campus in Mexico. The student was removed from campus and an investigation is ongoing by local authorities. Out of an abundance of caution, all students on the Mexico campus have been sent home for the remainder of the day. There will be no PM classes on Mexico campus, including adult ed. Any threat, credible or noncredible, will be addressed accordingly as described in the CiTi Code of Conduct. As always, safety is our number one priority.”

