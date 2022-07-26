Town Of New Haven Awards Over $2000 To Imagination Library Of Oswego County

NEW HAVEN, NY – Patrick Dewine, co-administrator for Imagination Library of Oswego County, presented Dolly Parton’s free book program at a recent Town of New Haven board meeting explaining the program and provided data related to the success of the program.

Dewine also shared with the board that, based on the 2020 Census statistics, 68 eligible children within the New Haven tracts are now receiving the monthly books.

“Since Nov. 2018, 4,445 children have registered in the program. Currently, 2,767 children countywide are enrolled in the program and 1,365 children who were in the program graduated on their fifth birthday. To date, over 73,600 books have been mailed to youth, between the ages of birth and five years, in our county,” Dewine said.

The purpose of the program is to provide age-appropriate literature to children prior to them entering kindergarten to help improve their reading skills, putting them on a path for success in school and in life, long term. With transportation and costs being a barrier for many families, this program addresses those issues head on by having the free books mailed directly to the child’s home.

Dewine further explained the program is currently being funded through a New York State Alliance for Economical Inclusion Grant that is entering its final year. Based on the current number of registered children in New Haven, the annual cost of the books is approximately $2,050 to continue the program within that municipality.

Understanding the importance and value of this program and how it supports New Haven’s youngest population, the board voted unanimously to sponsor the cost of the books for one year for the children of New Haven.

“I am overwhelmed with the support of the New Haven Town Board toward this program and the children in their community. These dollars will ensure the program will continue to provide the tools necessary for our future generation to thrive and excel,” Dewine said.

Dan Barney, the town supervisor for New Haven shared his support for this program and the importance it contributes to the success of the children.

“Children are the future of our town. It only makes sense to invest in them,” Barney said.

This makes New Haven the first municipality to recognize the value of this program for their youth and provide funding to keep this valuable initiative available to their youngest community members.

