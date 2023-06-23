BALDWINSVILLE, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that State Route 31 in the Village of Baldwinsville will be closed beginning Monday, June 26, between Spruce Street and Mechanic Street to allow for CSX to perform railroad repairs on the grade level crossing in the village. The closure is expected to last up to one week.

A posted detour will direct travelers to use State Route 370 and State Route 631 to bypass the construction in the village. Local traffic only will be allowed to access businesses up to the point of the crossing.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

