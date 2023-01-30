TSA Officers Available To Answer Questions For Prospective Recruits At Syracuse, Binghamton And Ithaca Airports In February

TSA hiring officers ahead of spring and summer travel season

SYRACUSE – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring officers to work at Syracuse Hancock International, Greater Binghamton and Ithaca Tompkins International Airports.

The agency is staffing a series of informational recruitment tables at those three airports in February so that individuals who are interested in finding out more about what it is like to be a TSA officer can get their questions answered and learn more about what the hiring process entails.

TSA is looking to bring on additional men and women to work at the airports in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons.

There are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions as TSA officers at these three airports with a starting salary of $36,821 annually for individuals hired before July. That annual salary is scheduled to increase starting in July to $37,696. After a TSA officer has been working at the airport for one year beyond July 1, 2023, the annual salary jumps to $46,245 and after two years from their hire date it escalates again to $57,117 per year, representing a nearly $20,000 increase in pay within just a two-year span.

Informational recruitment tables will be staffed inside each airport as follows:

Syracuse

Individuals who are interested in visiting the informational table at Syracuse will find the table located inside the airport terminal in the Grand Hall to the left of the escalator from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday in February (Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28).

Binghamton

Individuals who are interested in visiting the recruitment informational table at Binghamton will find the table located inside the terminal at the security checkpoint from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 31, and Feb. 6, 14, 21 and 27.

Ithaca

Individuals who are interested in finding out more about the job of a TSA officer in Ithaca will find the informational table located in the airport lobby on the right side of the security checkpoint from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday in February (Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28).

“This is a rewarding Federal job that offers annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. “Opportunities for professional growth are endless, and new hires will be performing a vital role in the protection of our country.”

Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.

TSA officers screen thousands of airline travelers daily, ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. TSA expects to screen a greater volume of travelers regularly this summer and needs additional officers to support its security mission.

Benefits of working at TSA for both part- and full-time employees include paid training, paid annual and sick leave, contributions to the Thrift Savings Plan, contributions to retirement, strong health care plans and the satisfaction of knowing they are contributing to our national security. TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities.

For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available. To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer.

