Two More Mosquito Samples Test Positive For Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that two more mosquito samples collected last week from the town of West Monroe have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV).

County and state health departments continue to work together to monitor the situation.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminds people that, “although the days are becoming shorter and the temperatures are beginning to dip, mosquitoes are still active. The threat of mosquito-borne diseases remains with us until the first hard frost of the season.”

People everywhere must continue to use personal protection measures to prevent mosquito bites as they enjoy outdoor activities during the nice weather.

“Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect against mosquito-borne diseases,” he said. “It is critical for people in all areas of the county to continue to take preventative measures.”

When participating in outdoor activities, people need to use insect repellents. Those that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label carefully and follow package instructions.

People should limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes when weather permits.

Huang reminds residents that it is also helpful reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home.

Follow these measures to limit mosquito habitat:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Dispose of old, used tires which are a significant mosquito breeding site. They are accepted at some Oswego County transfer stations. For more information, go to https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php or call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flowerpots, and similar water-holding containers.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clear vegetation from the edge of ponds.

Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available from the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District. The treatments must be used according to the label’s instructions. For information call 315-592-9663.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557 or go to the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/west_nile_virus/.

