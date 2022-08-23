Two Upcoming Meetings Slated For Oswego County Legislature

OSWEGO – Oswego County Chairman James Weatherup has issued a list of upcoming scheduled meetings. Thursday’s special meeting will be in Executive session and not open to the public. Thursday evening is a regualary scheduled meeting and open to the public.

Below is the list of scheduled meetings:

Thursday 8/25/2022 4:30 p.m. Special Legislature Meeting Oswego – County Office Building

46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, N.Y.

Thursday 9/15/2022 7 p.m. Regular Legislature Meeting Oswego County – Office Building

46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, N.Y.

To view Thursday’s agenda, Click here 8.25.22 Leg Agenda – Special Meeting (4).

