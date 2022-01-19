SCHROEPPEL, NY – Upstate University Hospital Mammography Van will visit the Schroeppel Town Offices at 69 County Route 57A in Phoenix on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The screenings will be available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment.

To schedule an appointment for a mammogram with the van, women should call 315-464-2582. Appointments can also be requested online at: http://www.upstate.edu/mobile-mammography/

To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years and older; not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months; and not be experiencing breast problems.

The van, funded by a New York State Department of Health grant, is part of the state’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative, which is aimed at getting rid of obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York.

The average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81%.

The mammography van spans 45-feet and is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam and dressing room and a waiting room.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, effecting one in 8 women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms—x-rays of the breasts—are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.

