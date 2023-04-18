Venture NY To Be Held On April 27 In Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — Hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors are expected to convene in Syracuse, NY on April 27 to attend the Upstate Capital Association of New York’s marquee annual event, Venture NY, geared exclusively for the early-stage entrepreneurial ecosystem and venture capital community. The event will be held at The OnCenter at 800 South State St.

“We expect up to 300 people will attend Venture NY, including entrepreneurs, angel investors including some folks from Red Bear Angels through a new partnership with them, as well as investors and entrepreneurs in the food, beverage, CPG space through a new partnership with Naturally New York,” said Noa Conger Simons, President & CEO of Upstate Capital.

In addition to great networking opportunities for investors and a Startup Resource Expo for entrepreneurs, the full-day event will include a keynote address by John Hill, Vice President of Network of Techstars, a mentorship-driven global seed stage investment program. John will offer his insight and expertise on early-stage businesses from “inspiration to IPO.” Techstars is a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship and a worldwide network and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs.

Yoram Wijngaarde, the CEO of Dealroom.co, is coming to announce the pilot launch of a brand-new regional collaboration data platform for the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The platform will create more connectivity for entrepreneurs, investors, and key stakeholders throughout the innovation economy. Dealroom.co is a global provider of data and intelligence on startups and tech ecosystems based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Other programs on tap at Venture NY include a Conversation with Entrepreneurs: Funding & Resources panel at 1:30 p.m. featuring David Craig, CEO of GRYT Health, Dan Sola, CEO of Archangel Imaging, Eliza Edge, Venture Hub Director, SUNY New Paltz and Matt Pelkey, Managing Partner, Colligan Law. At 2:30 p.m. a Conversation with Investors: Starting and Managing Early-Stage Funds and Networks panel presentation will begin. The discussion will feature a range of perspectives from: Nancy Valiakis, Principal, Ancram IRBD; Jim Senall, President, NextCorps Inc. and Managing Director of Rochester Angel Network; Jack McGowan, Director, Western New York Venture Association and Buffalo Angels; Emily Reith of Red Bear Angels and Jeffrey Werner, Hudson Valley Angel Hub and Westchester Angels.

The final highlight of the day-long program is the New York Business Plan Competition (NYBPC) Finals, where over $100,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to up to 30 teams from colleges and universities across New York. Nicholas Querques, Director of New Ventures at SUNY Research Foundation and member of the Upstate Capital Board of Directors will MC the Grand Prize Final Pitches.

For more information and to register to attend Venture NY, go to: upstatecapital.org/annual-events/venture-ny

Upstate Capital is a robust membership network for private equity investors, M&A professionals, venture capital investors, CEOs and business owners, entrepreneurs and ecosystem support professionals. Its mission is to increase access to capital for companies and deal flow for investors across Upstate New York. It was founded in 2003 as 501c6 membership association. Through its 501c3, Upstate Capital hosts programs supporting entrepreneurship across New York.

