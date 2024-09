ORWELL, NY – The recent heavy rains that have visited Oswego County have created an enormous amount of runoff. Freelancer for Oswego County Today Michael Johnson visited Salmon River Falls in the Town of Orwell on Wednesday, July 14, and captured this video. With this amount of water cascading over the falls, visitors are reminded to keep a safe distance from the cataract, and exercise extreme care while walking on wet surfaces.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...