OSWEGO COUNTY – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will present their observations on the October 5 Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant radiological emergency preparedness exercise conducted with Oswego County and New York State.

The virtual meeting will be Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. It will be conducted using Microsoft Teams.

The public and news media are invited to attend. Anyone wishing to view the meeting and have an opportunity to ask questions must register in advance.

To register, contact Brian Lalli via email at [email protected]. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 6 at noon. Instructions for online meeting access and participation will be provided by return email no later than Thursday, Oct. 7.

There will also be a listen-only conference call option for the meeting. Anyone wishing to utilize this option should call 571-348-5774 and enter phone conference ID: 412 863 036#

