Walmart Donates To County Drone Program

OSWEGO – The Walmart Community Grant Program provided three community grants to the Oswego County Drone Program coordinated by the Oswego County Emergency Management Office.

The total of $1,700 was donated by the Central Square store (#2911, $1,000), the Fulton store (#3332, $500) and the Liverpool store (#1831, $250).

Funds will help provide equipment for county public safety agencies. Oswego County appreciates the support from Walmart to fund public safety initiatives that serve and protect our county residents.

