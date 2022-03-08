OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup today briefed the public in a video, discussing COVID-19, low-income senior property tax exemption, the 2022 Lake Ontario Lecture Series, and National Women’s History Month.

He announced his bi-weekly video updates will be transitioning to a monthly basis.

As there was no American Sign Language translator for the video, the full transcript can be found here.

Weatherup started with an update to the county’s COVID-19 case count, reporting 241 new positive cases for the week. This marks eighth week of reduced case counts. In addition, the CDC lowered the county’s COVID-19 community level from ‘high’ to ‘medium’ last Thursday.

Three more county residents were reported to have died in relation to COVID-19, and Weatherup offered his condolences.

The county health department will administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines tomorrow, March 9, and the Moderna vaccine next Wednesday, March 16. Both clinics will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic in Oswego.

Weatherup said COVID-19 vaccines will be included in the county’s regular immunization clinics beginning March 15 and continue through the rest of the month.

For more information on vaccine clinics, see here.

“We are also transitioning these videos to a monthly release in coordination with the meeting schedule of the county legislature,” Weatherup said. “Beginning in April, videos will be posted the Monday after the meeting. Look for our next video update on Monday, April 18. We will continue to focus on county business, provide COVID-19 briefings and promote unique events and activities that highlight the people and places of Oswego County.”

Weatherup then said the county legislature plans to vote on whether or not to increase the qualifying income limits for the county’s low- income senior property tax exemption.

“The passage of this resolution would mark the first time these limits have been raised in almost 25 years, potentially allowing nearly 2,500 additional senior households to qualify for this partial exemption,” Weatherup said. “The legislature will vote this week to hold a public hearing on this resolution at the start of our April meeting. If you would like to speak on this resolution, please come to the legislature meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at the County Office Building, 46 East Bridge Street, in Oswego.”

He then moved on to discussing the second installment of the 2022 Lake Ontario Lecture Series, “Weather and Lake Ontario,” highlighting the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.

This free lecture, delivered by meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service Buffalo office Judy Levan, will be available for the public to listen to both virtually and in-person at noon on Saturday, March 26. It will be held at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

To register, see here.

Weatherup then discussed how Oswego County is celebrating National Women’s History Month.

On Friday, March 25, National Medal of Honor Day, Oswego Town will host a short ceremony at 10:30 a.m. honoring Dr. Mary Walker, a pioneering medical doctor who administered life-saving care during the Civil War, in front of her statue at the town hall on County Route 20 in Oswego.

Walker was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the only woman in U.S. history to receive the honor.

“This month is a great time to celebrate the women who’ve made a difference in your life – search your family tree to discover past generations of inspiring women or learn more about the founding women of your community,” Weatherup said. “This week’s ‘Tourism Tip of the Week‘ is to explore the history all around you. Talk to older relatives to hear family stories, search genealogy records or visit local museums.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...