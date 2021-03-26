OSWEGO COUN TY – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Livingston, Ontario and Allegany counties.

The wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

The NWS expects Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

They recommend to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.

There is also a Special Marine Warning until 10:45 a.m. for Oswego, Mexico Bay, Southwick Beach, North Pond, Henderson Harbor, Selkirk Beach, Stony Point, Sandy Island Beach and Fair Haven.

The NWS said at 9:43 a.m., strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 nm northwest of Oswego to near Fair Haven, moving northeast at 50 knots. The service warns of wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail. Small crafts could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton, New York):

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Temperature falling to around 45 by 5 p.m. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

