OSWEGO COUNTY – Just when the ever flexible and enthusiastic volunteers of the Winona Forest Recreation Association were rejoicing over the area’s recent snowfall, things got even better.

Minutes before the start of the classic technique race held on the morning of January 28, 2023, a heavy snow squall moved over the forest and laid down an extra and most welcomed layer of Tug Hill white gold.Racers pulled their hoods over their heads and continued waxing, buffing and scraping their prized racing skis, many exclaiming their delight with another layer of snow gracing the well groomed course.

The warmer than average weather of late has caused the WFRA to reschedule some events, with the volunteer organization joining with area snow sports enthusiasts in a communal snow dance, hoping for a return to normal weather patterns and snow levels.

Race organizers' wishes came true recently as several snowfalls combined to build a modest base on the fabled trails that criss-cross the expansive forest that is home to many year around events…but is especially known for massive lake effect snows and reliable conditions for Winter sport.

Hoots of excitement could be heard from many in both racing groups (classic and freestyle) as skiers headed into the forest as the races began, with many participants just glad to be able to glide on a layer of fresh snow, and all hoping for more snow to fall in time for the 50k Tourathon, scheduled for February,11, 2023.

For more info regarding upcoming WFRA events, go to http://www.winonaforest.com/

Race results https://www.webscorer.com/race?raceid=303754

https://www.webscorer.com/race?raceid=303777

