Winter Storm Warning In Effect This Weekend

UPDATE Saturday, March 12 afternoon: The winter storm warning has been lifted.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning beginning tonight, Friday March 11, at 7 p.m. until Sunday March 13 at 1 a.m in Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties.

Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.Travel could be very difficult. Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Temperatures will fall through the 20s during the day Saturday. Wind chill values falling into the single digits.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton): UPDATED Saturday afternoon

Saturday night: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a northwest wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday: Snow likely before 2 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow likely after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

*There was a previous typo that said the winter storm warning ends Sunday at 1 p.m. This was meant to say 1 a.m. and has been corrected.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...