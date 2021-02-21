Winter Weather Advisory In Effect From 7 A.M. Monday to 1 A.M. Tuesday

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties, including the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville, beginning Monday at 7 a.m. and ending Tuesday at 1 a.m.

The NWS expects snow – total accumulations coming to 4 to 7 inches across the higher terrain. They warn drivers this could cause slippery roads and say that hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

The NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton) for the next few days is as follows:

Monday: Snow before 1 p.m., then rain and snow likely. High near 36. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: Snow showers before 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers. High near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

