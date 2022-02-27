Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Today, Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Monday Morning

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory for today and tomorrow respectively in Oswego County.

Winter Weather Advisory:

In effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, February 27. Lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Wind Chill Advisory:

In effect 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, February 28. Very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Today: Snow showers likely, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Areas of blowing snow after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a north wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then rain showers likely between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

