OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for its 2022 mini-grant program. Grants are available for up to $1,000 for youth activities during hours when school is not in session.

“Mini-grants have proven to be a successful way of engaging different community partners to work together to meet the needs of children and families,” said Brian Chetney, executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. “The program provides an opportunity for community groups to organize projects that address the diverse interests of our young people.”

Applications are being accepted until Monday, May 2. Not-for-profit organizations, including agencies, associations, schools, libraries, municipalities and churches may apply for funding. Organizations are encouraged to involve youth in the planning and implementation of the project.

Projects must be completed by the end of 2022. In addition, they must have clear and measurable goals, address the diverse interests of youth and provide a direct service to children and families in Oswego County.

The grants are funded by Oswego County and the NYS Office of Children and Family Services Youth Development program.

In the past, the youth bureau has awarded grants for an Earth Day project that involved youth in the planning and implementation, for AmeriCorps members to teach fitness and nutrition activities to youth at various locations around the county, and for the ‘Power of Produce’ program which empowers children to make healthy food choices by exposing them to a variety of fresh and local produce at the farmers’ market.

Those interested in applying for a grant are encouraged to call Tiffany Halstead at the Youth Bureau to discuss their ideas, receive assistance and obtain an application. Call 315-349-3590, e-mail [email protected] or download an application from the website https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/youth_bureau_/index.php.

