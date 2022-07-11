Alan R Wallace of Land O Lakes, Florida formerly of Fulton NY passed away on July 6, 2022 after a fierce 2 year battle with cancer. Alan was an entrepreneur who, among other things, helped to create multiple Luxury RV resorts in the state of Florida. He was also the past co-owner of Hoover’s Tavern (now Chubby\’s) in Fulton.

Alan will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 25 years, Dianna, and his children: Danielle(Rob) Tuttle of Syracuse, NY, Parker, Carson and Kendall Wallace of Land O Lakes, Florida. In addition, his siblings, Debra Braden (Jim Latino)of Fulton, NY, Peter(Trish) Wallace of New Port Richey, Florida, Sherri Diefenbacher (Don Cordone)of Oswego, NY and June (Mark) Alton of Hannibal NY as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews

He was predeceased by his parents Orrin R Wallace and Shirley Allen Wallace of Fulton NY and his brother Orrin R Wallace Jr also of Fulton.

There will be a celebration of life in Florida at a later date.