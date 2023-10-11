Allen Flett of East Dennis passed away suddenly on October 4, 2023. Allen is survived by his wife of 39 years Kathryn, his son Aaron and wife Kristine and granddaughters Morgan and Rachel.

Allen was born in Oswego, NY to Bert and Anna Mae Flett. His brothers and sisters include Richard, Terry, Susan, Barbara, and Bryon.

His career began when he joined the Air Force and was stationed at AFB Truro. While there he got his first taste of working with radar and computers. He worked in both computer hardware and software development for the next 10 years in Los Angeles and Syracuse, NY. From Syracuse he and Kathryn moved to NJ where he joined ATT as a business manager until he and Kathryn came back to the Cape in 1992. Once on Cape he spent time teaching electronics at the Harwich Vo-Tech.

Allen had a lifelong love of cars and car mechanics. He attended car races, F1, Indy and NASCAR, car shows, and swap meets. He was willing to jump in and lend a hand when someone needed automotive advice or assistance.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation at Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave, South Yarmouth on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM in Hallett Funeral Home.

A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

