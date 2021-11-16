Brenda King 57, of Pulaski NY passed away early Saturday morning and went home to our lord after a very long hospital stay and lost her battle post caner. She will be so very greatly missed by her family and friends.

There will be no services as per her wish. She could light up a room with her beautiful smile or by just talking to them.

She is survived by her husband Paul King of Pulaski NY, 2 Daughters Emma and Shiann of Pulaski NY, 2 stepsons Paul King of St. Charles IL, Brian King of Mexico NY 4 sisters Lorriane Russo of Galaway NY, Cheryl Baumgardner of Daytona Beach FL, Wanda Staines of Ballston Lake NY, Tammy Jones of Ballston Lake NY, 2 brothers Paul Wolf of Lake Pleasant NY, Floyd Wolf of Ballston Lake NY

